One of Leeds United’s struggling Premier League rivals are reportedly considering sacking their boss.

The owner of Leeds United’s struggling Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest is reportedly considering another boss change with a would-be-successor reportedly ‘waiting in the wings’.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis made a huge decision at the start of last month in deciding to sack boss Nuno Espirito Santo after just three games of the new Premier League campaign.

Former Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was appointed as Forest’s new head coach within hours of Espirito Santo’s sacking but Postecoglou is still seeking his first win in charge after seven games at the helm.

According to an exclusive report from The Telegraph, Marinakis is now ‘considering parting ways’ with Postecoglou with Sean Dyche emerging as the front runner and ‘waiting in the wings’ if Postecoglou is fired.

Forest - who finished last season in seventh place - sit fourth-bottom and just one point above the dropzone.