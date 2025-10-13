Leeds United will return from the season’s second international break with Saturday’s Premier League clash at Burnley - and this is how we think the Whites will line-up.

Boss Daniel Farke will have three particularly big decisions to make, even allowing for a clean bill of health from the second round of internationals this week.

Leeds spent north of £15m to sign Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Perri from Lyon in the summer transfer window but the 27-year-old has missed his new club’s last four games with a squad injury.

Perri, though, returned to training just before the international break, Farke declaring that he expected the Brazilian to be back available for the games on the other side of it.

Karl Darlow, however, has been solid between the sticks in Perri’s absence. Another key decision concerns another summer signing in Jaka Biol, bought for £15m from Udinese ahead of the Premier League return.

Bijol was suspended for the first game of the new season against Everton for which Pascal Struijk lined up alongside Joe Rodon at the heart of the defence. Struijk and Rodon have started every league game since but the Whites have now gone four games without keeping a clean sheet, giving Farke another big decision to make.

Another one also presents itself at the other end of the pitch with Brenden Aaronson who has started United’s last four games facing a very tight turnaround after his international commitment with the USA. The States face Australia in the early hours of Wednesday morning in a 2am kick-off time.

There’s a lot for Farke to consider and, at this range, this is the XI that we think he will send out at Turf Moor.

GK: Lucas Perri Karl Darlow has been solid in Perri's absence but not unbeatable and expensive summer signing Perri was not bought to sit on the bench. It would seem likely that the Brazilian will now come back into the starting line up, assuming he is deemed fit enough to do so although it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Darlow keep his place.

RB: Jayden Bogle Clear first choice right back not away on international duty -not yet - and one of the easiest picks.

CB: Joe Rodon Monster at the back and another of the first names on the team sheet, just a case of who partners him assuming Rodon comes through his second game of the international break for Wales unscathed.

CB: Pascal Struijk Giant centre-back summer signing Bijol must be knocking loud on the door for a start and it might be that he now comes into the side for his league debut at Burnley. But Bijol has ultimately yet to play a single minute of Premier League football and he's also been away with Slovenia during the international break. As such, Struijk looks the percentage call.

LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson Clear first choice left back and another easy pick, again, assuming the Sweden international defender comes through the international break okay.