A Leeds United hero has given his assessment of Leeds United’s start to the season.

Whites hero Jermaine Beckford has given a thumbs up to Leeds United’s start to the season and declared where the Whites should really sit seven games into the new campaign.

Daniel Farke’s newly-promoted Whites signed off for the October international break sat 15th in the Premier League table after suffering a 2-1 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur for a third loss of the new season.

Beckford, though, feels the Spurs game features among three matches in which Leeds left with less than they should have for a combined five extra points that he thinks should be on United’s tally.

Five more points would have Farke’s side level with fifth-placed Manchester City , Beckford believing only fine margins have prevented his former side from being higher up the table and not concerned by his team’s start to life as a Premier League side.

Defeats to Fulham and Tottenham - he feels - should have been avoided - with the other only arriving against a “phenomenal” Arsenal side.

Speaking exclusively to the YEP, Beckford was asked what he had thought to his former side’s start and said: “Anybody that sees me or speaks to me knows I'm ever the optimist.

“I'm always like, I feel like we can win this game. Going into the next game, I feel we can win the game.

“The most important thing for me has been about the performances. I think the performances this season, with exception to the Arsenal game, where they're just in a league of their own, they're absolutely phenomenal.

"I think every game we've been in - the Fulham game, I thought we were unfortunate not to come away with a point.

“I think the same with the Spurs game, we should have come away with a point in that one, and Bournemouth we should have walked away with all three.

"I'm not delusional. The manager is not delusional. Fine margins.”

“If we look at it from that perspective, that's an extra five points on top of where we are currently in the league. And that puts us level on points with Man City and fifth place.

"We've not been outplayed by many teams this season, we look like we belong so from that perspective I have been impressed, I have been happy.

"There's obviously room for improvement which everybody knows.

"I'm not delusional. The manager is not delusional. All it is, it's just the fine margins.

“We get another couple of chances, on any other day, against Spurs or against Bournemouth or against Fulham, Dominic (Calvert-Lewin) scores or Jack (Harrison) scores or (Sean) Longstaff scores, it's just the fine margins.

"If we were getting completely dominated by every team, conceding lots of goals, I would be a little bit concerned. But genuinely. I'm not."