The Spain hopeful has already featured more times in the Premier League than he managed Bundesliga appearances in two years with Bayern Munich and has received mixed reviews on his adaptation period in England. At 26 years-old, Roca is in the prime of his career and is pleased to be spending it in one of the most difficult leagues in the world.

Speaking to El Pais, he reflects on the key differences between football in Spain, Germany and England, whilst also disclosing information on a troublesome injury he now believes he has overcome, as well as comparisons between current head coach Jesse Marsch and Bayern’s tactical guru Julian Nagelsmann.

“In Spain I don’t think you have to run as much since you defend and attack more in a block. Here [in England], it’s like the Bundesliga: the movements are constant, everything is box-to-box,” Roca said. “In the Premier League, where you can create a chance from anything, it’s very important that your auto-pilot is on constantly, both with and without the ball. You always have to be correctly positioned, close to the ball, both to be an option in the move and to press.”

LEEDS, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Marc Roca of Leeds United during the Friendly match between Leeds United and AS Monaco at Elland Road on December 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

“Both Nagelsmann at Bayern and Marsch at Leeds want the counterpress to be very intense. That makes the midfielder the first player to make the first step forward. You can’t even think about it. You have to be running and playing at the same time.”

Roca is among the Premier League’s top ten ball progressors, according to Opta data. He has completed 90 passes into the final third this season for Leeds United, more than the likes of Granit Xhaka and Christian Eriksen who fulfil a similar function in the middle of the park. But, it hasn’t all been plain sailing since emerging as a key player in Pablo Machin’s Espanyol side. Roca details the sacrifices he made several years ago to make himself available to the team, which subsequently impacted his adaptation following his Bayern transfer.

“When someone gets injured, and they say to inject them, I tell them ‘don’t be stupid, don’t be like me’. I played for two months with anaesthetic. I went onto the pitch with my left foot asleep,” he says of his time at Estadi Cornellà-El Prat. "I spoke with the coach, with Machín, and we decided it was the best thing for the team. My foot felt big. It didn't fit in my boot. And I had problems. My ankle suffered. I arrived at Bayern with pain. My ankle hurt even when I walked the dogs.”

Roca has been a mainstay in Marsch’s Leeds midfield this season, and appears set to retain his place in the team during the second half of the campaign. Although, Max Wober’s addition does present a challenge to the uncapped Spaniard, as the Austrian international defender can play in defensive midfield as well as left-back or central defence.

