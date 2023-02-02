The January transfer window is now firmly in the rear view mirror of English football’s top flight and squads are now set for the latter stages of the 2022/23 season.

Leeds United, who were one of the Premier League’s more active clubs in the market, are preparing for a trip to Nottingham Forest this weekend. As Jesse Marsch’s side look for an important result that could pull them further away from the relegation zone, there is still plenty of fallout from last month’s dealings. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories making the headlines on Thursday, February 2:

Leeds United ‘offered chance’ to sign Manchester United defender

The Metro are reporting that Manchester United offered Leeds the chance to sign Axel Tuanzebe on deadline day but were turned down. The player went on to join EFL Championship side Stoke City on loan.

The 25-year old spent the first half of last season on loan at Aston Villa and then the second half at Napoli but failed to secure regular game time at either. In fact, the former England Under-21 international managed just two appearances for the Serie A side and has not played a first team match for Manchester United since 2021.

It is claimed that the Red Devils offered the defender to the Yorkshire club but head coach Jesse Marsch was not interested. His move to Stoke City came as the Potters looked to replace defender Harry Souttar who joined Leicester City for £15 million on Deadline Day.

Harrison contract talks ‘expected soon’ after January transfer interest

Leeds United have kept a hold of winger Jack Harrison despite interest from Newcastle United and Leicester City in the last two transfer windows. Now, it looks like the Whites will try and tie the former Manchester City player down to a longer contract.

Leeds are keen to avoid losing the 26-year old cheaply but will need to do something soon with his current deal due to expire in summer 2024.

