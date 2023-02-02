Leeds United are now preparing for a Premier League date with Nottingham Forest.

The Whites remain just a point above the drop zone, while Forest are three points better off having played a game more. This weekend’s clash is a big opportunity for Jesse Marsch’s men to drag Forest back into the mire, while improving their own survival chances. Though, defeat could see concern grow significantly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison deal possibility

Leeds are being backed to negotiate a new contract with Jack Harrison amid Leicester City’s failed late move to sign the winger on deadline day.

Transfer insider Pete O’Rourke told GiveMeSport: “I’m sure Leeds will be sitting down with his representatives to see if they can thrash out a deal and secure his long-term future at Elland Road.”

As things stand, Harrison is not out of contract until 2024, but Leeds may need to offer a pay rise and some sort of relegation clause if they want to tie him down for longer, given the regular interest from other clubs.

Bogusz deal falls short

Leeds are said to have accepted a deal to sell Mateusz Bogusz on deadline day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Periodico De Ibiza, the Whites were willing to let Bogusz join LAFC permanently, ending his loan deal with UD Ibiza. But according to the report, Ibiza refused to budge, viewing Bogusz as an important part of their plans for the rest of the season.