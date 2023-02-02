The Whites’ man is set to extend his stay at Elland Road after Leeds decided to pull the plug on a prospective move to the King Power Stadium earlier this week. Harrison is reported to have travelled to Leicestershire, in case an eleventh hour deal could be struck between the two clubs on deadline day, but was informed that Leeds had rejected Leicester’s approach and intended to open contract negotiations.

Sky Sports now claim Leeds are willing to match personal terms offered by the Foxes and agree an extension to his current deal which expires in June 2024.

Despite last month’s uncertainty over the player’s future, Leeds have been interested in prolonging Harrison’s contract since before the January transfer window. As recently as last summer, club chairman and majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani insisted the 26-year-old was not for sale at any price, amid interest from Newcastle United.

Leicester’s January approach tested the Italian’s resolve, after committing £70 million on deals to bring Weston McKennie, Max Wober and Georginio Rutter to the club last month. However, the club eventually deemed a Harrison sale not to be a necessity, opting to reassure the winger of his importance at Elland Road with the tabling of an improved contract.

Harrison is into his fifth season as a Leeds player having originally joined on loan from Manchester City. His move to West Yorkshire was made permanent in 2021, whereupon he signed a three-year contract. Leicester’s £20 million bid would have seen Leeds double their money had a deadline day move been agreed and pushed through.