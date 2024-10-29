Leeds United were admirers of the Dutchman during his playing days

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester United interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy was on Leeds United’s radar before he first linked up with the Red Devils as a player. That’s according to an archived report from the Daily Mail, who claimed the ex-striker was a ‘target’ for the Whites before he made the switch to Old Trafford.

Van Nistelrooy, who is now 48-years-old, has been placed in caretaker charge following the Premier League side’s decision to sack Erik ten Hag. They now have a big decision to make as to who to bring in to replace him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United published on an official statement on their website: “Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager. Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future. Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.”

They were beaten 2-1 away at West Ham over the weekend and that proved to be the final straw for Ten Hag. Former Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville scored his first goal for the Hammers during the game.

Former Leeds United target

Van Nistelrooy’s career could have taken a different turn if he had ended up at Elland Road instead of Manchester United. He started his career in his native Holland with spells as a youngster at FC Den Bosch and SC Heerenveen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Holland international joined PSV in 1998 and it was with the Eredivisie giants where he emerged on the radar of Leeds. However, they missed out on landing him to their rivals.

He went on to score 150 goals in 219 games during his time in England. Real Madrid then came calling and he spent four years in Spain before hanging up his boots after stints at Hamburg and Malaga.

Van Nistelrooy has since delved into the coaching world and landed his first role with PSV. He then moved back to Manchester United as part of Ten Hag’s backroom staff along with Rene Hake this past summer.

Ten Hag said at the time: “I am delighted that Rene and Ruud have agreed to join our project, adding a wealth of experience, knowledge and new energy to the staff. Now is a good time to refresh the coaching team as we look to build on the achievements of the past two years and push to the next level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, their sporting director Dan Ashworth added: “Together with Erik, we are working to strengthen all areas of our men’s first-team operations, and refreshing the coaching staff is an important part of that.

“It’s a particular pleasure to welcome Ruud back to the club where he enjoyed so much success as a player, and I know that he and Rene will help reinforce the winning mentality and high standards we are aiming for.”