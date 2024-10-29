Largie Ramazani makes exciting Leeds United vow with message to fans
New star winger Largie Ramazani has made an exciting Leeds United vow with a message to the club’s fans.
Belgian winger Ramazani quickly impressed following his £10m summer switch to Leeds from Almeria but the 23-year-old is now facing four to six weeks out with an ankle injury.
Ramazani, though, has vowed that he will be back where he left off once his injury has healed amid a message of thanks to United’s supporters for their best wishes following his blow.
Taking to his Instagram story at the weekend, Ramazani wrote: “Thanks for all the messages, I will be back where I left off. Marching On Together.”