Latest Leeds United news and rumours on October 29

Leeds United loanee Manor Solomon is yet to hit the ground running in West Yorkshire after arriving on a season-long loan deal from Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur.

The 39-time Israel international was seen as something of a coup when he arrived through the doors at Elland Road after a steady spell at Fulham in the past and a successful four-year stint with one of Ukraine’s biggest clubs Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 25-year-old claimed an assist on his debut during a 2-0 victory against Hull City but has struggled to make the desired impact since returning from a four-game hamstring injury.

As it stands, the winger has just one assist from five appearances whilst struggling to really make his mark in a lot of games when coming off the subs bench, leading to criticism from BBC reporter Jonny Buchan, who told the Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet podcast: “You wonder with Solomon whether he’s going to be able to get that time, and then you question do you keep him? Or do you send him back?

“Then use that spot, I’m not saying they’re on a limit of their loans, they’re not, but do you use that pot that you’ve used money-wise to get someone else who can maybe have a bigger impact?”

Leeds United enter the race to sign former Rangers winger

Ryan Kent was a huge part of the Rangers team which defied expectations to reach the Europa League final in 2022 | AFP via Getty Images

Leeds United are believed to be long-term admirers of former Rangers fan favourite Ryan Kent, according to reports from The Scottish Sun.

The Liverpool academy graduate is currently searching for a new club after the premature termination of his contract with Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce side in Turkey, which means he can join a new club for free in the January transfer window.

Kent joined Steven Gerrard’s Rangers team in 2018 on an initial loan deal which was made permanent for around £6.5m a year later. The Liverpudlian was renowned for his blistering speed and ability to beat defenders, and was a key part of the team which lifted the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup while reaching the Europa League final in 2022.

The 27-year-old made the PFA Scotland Team of the Year on three occasions whilst at Ibrox and was also included in the UEFA Europa League Team of the Season in 2022.

He has struggled for form and confidence in Turkey with just one goals and two assists from 19 appearances since the start of last season, with most his first team opportunities coming from the subs bench.

He is proven at Championship level from successful loan spells at Bristol City and Barnsley earlier in his career but is also thought to be a shock target for League One side Leyton Orient after a difficult start to the campaign.