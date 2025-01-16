Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two of Leeds United’s Championship promotion rivals go head-to-hed on Friday.

Leeds United’s promotion rivals Sunderland have suffered a major blow following confirmation Aji Alese will be out for a ‘long time’ with a knee injury.

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris provided an update on Alese ahead of his side’s Championship meeting with fellow top-two hopefuls Burnley on Friday evening. The defender suffered the injury during his side’s 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Stoke City last weekend, with immediate concern raised as he was stretchered off.

Le Bris described the situation as ‘serious’ after full-time and his defender has since gone under the knife. And while full clarity will have to wait a little longer, Alese is not expected back any time soon and his long-term absence leaves Sunderland short at the back.

Sunderland injury blow

"I don't have a full update,” Le Bris told the Sunderland Echo ahead of Sunderland's Friday night trip to Turf Moor. “We have to wait for the surgery and the results after, but it should be a long time [he will be out].”

Dennis Cirkin - who was named as a possible transfer target for Leeds earlier this season - is expected to fill in at left-back but Sunderland could also call on former Elland Road prospect Leo Hjelde. Things haven’t gone to plan since the Norwegian swapped Yorkshire for Wearside a year ago, with six league appearances this season totalling just 15 minutes.

"Leo could come in," Le Bris said of the former Leeds man. "Football is like that. You have to wait for your opportunity and probably it’s one for Leo. To be fair he has done very well so far. He was always connected with the team, trained properly, and he is a good player. So now it could be an option for us, yes for sure.”

Le Fee could debut

Despite FA Cup defeat and Alese’s injury, Saturday was an exciting day for the 15,700 inside the Stadium of Light as they got a first look at statement signing Enzo Le Fee. The French midfielder joined on loan from AS Roma last week, a deal that could be made permanent for around £20m if Sunderland are promoted.

Le Fee will instantly be regarded as one of the Championship’s best players, despite his struggles at Roma, and there is hope he can rediscover the form he enjoyed at FC Lorient under Le Bris. And the Black Cats boss is ready to throw his new signing in at the deep end, with a debut at Burnley possible.

"I think first of all, he's ready to play," Le Bris said on his exciting new arrival. "Sometimes this is not possible when you sign a player because they have not played a lot, they are injured... but Enzo is really fit. And at the same time, we have to respect the legacy. A new player can come in and say, 'I'm here to change everything'.

“Here it is not possible because the identity of the team is very strong, the quality is important and he has to make the steps to connect with the team. It depends on many things, the game, the scenario, the players available and so on. He is ready and at the same he has to connect with the team, so we will see for Friday."