Leeds United's key promotion rivals rocked by serious fresh injury blow amid double setback and dumping
Leeds United’s promotion rivals Sunderland have suffered a ‘serious’ fresh injury blow.
The Black Cats took on Stoke City at the Stadium of Light in the FA Cup third round on Saturday afternoon and exited the competition through a 2-1 defeat after extra-time.
Sunderland had already been dealt another blow just before the hour mark when England youth international defender Aji Alese had to be stretchered off.
The defender went to ground holding his knee in the 58th minute and boss Regis Le Bris has admitted the injury appears “serious”.
Le Bris said post-match: "We'll see tomorrow morning for the diagnosis but it looks serious.
“It's always a shame for a player, for a teammate, because a serious injury for their health and their career is still difficult.
“It's difficult for him especially, it's difficult for the group because it's important for us. At the same time, we'll have good support for him for the next weeks.”
