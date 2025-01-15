Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A seven-year-old Leeds United fan will walk in her older brother's footsteps at Elland Road on Sunday before a heartbreaking tribute.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darcy Bamford is set to accompany Willy Gnonto or Daniel James onto the pitch as a mascot ahead of Leeds' Championship game against Sheffield Wednesday. The youngster will wear a Whites shirt with her brother's name and the number 10 on the back, after his recent tragic passing. Jayden died aged 10 after battling acute myeloid leukemia. He himself was a mascot earlier this season and was a special guest of the first team at Thorp Arch when he met his heroes Gnonto and James.

Dad Nick told the YEP: "It was Jay's best day ever when he was mascot against Portsmouth so it will be nice for Darcy to walk out with Jayden 10 on her back in his honour. Dom [Grant, Leeds United public relations manager] has been absolutely fantastic with us throughout Jay's battle, especially arranging for him to have one last day out that we will never forget."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayden's visit to Thorp Arch included him giving a special message to his family from Daniel Farke's seat in the press room, which the club filmed for the Bamfords to keep. Leeds have asked supporters and the visiting Wednesday fanbase to show their support for the family and celebrate Jayden's life with applause in the 10th minute of Sunday's game.

Skipper Ethan Ampadu, former club captain Liam Cooper and ex-Whites striker Jermaine Beckford have joined Leeds and Wednesday supporters in paying tribute to the youngster and sending wellwishes to Nick and the family.