Leeds United welcome Sheffield Wednesday to Elland Road this weekend.

On-loan Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Shea Charles will still be eligible to face Leeds United this weekend despite confirmation from Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri that he has been recalled by Southampton.

Chansiri dropped the transfer bombshell at the end of an explosive fan forum overnight, having stepped out to take a late call before breaking the news around midnight - more than five hours after taking his first question of the evening. The Wednesday owner had previously appeared confident of keeping the 21-year-old, suggesting he was informed very late in the day.

The Star reported earlier this week that Southampton had a recall clause inserted into Charles’ deal which expired on January 15, and Chansiri confirmed in the final minutes of his forum that the clause had been triggered. But they add in a separate article that Wednesday expect Charles to be available for their next two games, including Sunday’s lunchtime trip to Elland Road.

Charles still available vs Leeds

That is due to the presence of a seven-day notice period that allows Wednesday to keep their on-loan midfielder for that trip to Leeds and the midweek visit of Bristol City to Hillsborough. Owls manager Danny Röhl has recently insisted the Northern Ireland international is happy in South Yorkshire and had intended to play out the entire campaign at his temporary home.

That may still be the case, with reports from the south coast suggesting Charles could be sent back out on loan to Wednesday if they decide to pay what is described as an ‘additional loan fee’. There is no suggestion what those terms might be, however, and having not played for parent club Southampton this season, he would be able to join a second different club this month.

The former Manchester City academy graduate has been outstanding for Wednesday this season, registering a goal and four assists in 23 Championship appearances. That form has caught the eye of teams further up the table and even in the Premier League, according to recent reports.

Chansiri bombshell

The bombshell news capped off a chaotic evening in S6 as owner Chansiri fought his corner on several issues, admitting he had not spoken with Röhl since December. The 56-year-old even took aim at his impressive head coach and before news of his recall was confirmed, insisted Southampton ‘need a better player’ than Charles.

“Let’s see what we can do,” Chansiri said. “In football it is not about individual players, it is about the team. Even if you have the best players and the other players do not support you, you cannot do anything. Of course we like him, but what can we do? It is out of our control.

“I mentioned at the beginning my opinion; he is not ready for the Premier League. Southampton in this situation he cannot help, Southampton need a better player than this... Let’s see. If they do that, maybe we do something. Let’s see. Someone damage us then we can damage them as well, let’s see.”