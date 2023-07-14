Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking about reported Leeds United target Amad Diallo.

Diallo has returned to United after an impressive campaign out on loan with Sunderland, helping the Black Cats reach the play-offs. The 21-year-old scored 13 and assisted three in the Championship last season, and is now being linked with Leeds as the Whites look to build a squad capable of competing for promotion.

Leeds would be signing Diallo on a loan deal, but it has not yet been decided whether the winger will be sent back out on loan.

Given his performances last season, Amad may feel he is ready to make a strong case to Ten Hag ahead of the new season to be part of the Dutchman’s plans for the new season. And if Leeds are going to sign Diallo this summer, it seems they will have to be patient while Ten Hag and United make a decision over what to do with the winger for the coming season.

“You don’t make conclusions after one week,” Ten Hag said of Diallo during United’s trip to Norway.

“Some of the young players impressed me, but I don’t want to single someone out. We are just in the first week, and I expected these levels and these performances.

