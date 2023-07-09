Leeds United have been linked with a host of names over recent times as they look to bolster their ranks as they prepare for life back in the Championship. New boss Daniel Farke will be looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

The Whites have Cardiff City at home on the first day of the season on Saturday 6th August. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Defender stance

Liverpool are not keen on loaning defender Nat Phillips to Leeds this summer, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon. The centre-back, who rose up through the youth ranks at Bolton Wanderers before moving to Anfield as a youngster, is facing an uncertain future with the Merseyside outfit right now.

He has been with the Premier League giants since 2016 and has made 29 appearances in all competitions for them to date, five of which came last term. The 26-year-old has also had loan spells away at Stuttgart and AFC Bournemouth in the past.

Winger update

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo, who has been linked with a temporary switch to Leeds, is now reportedly on the radar of top flight new boys Burnley and Sheffield United. According to a report by Football Insider, the pair are ‘ready’ to land the attacker ahead of next term.