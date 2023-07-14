Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Leeds United 2023/24 coaching staff breakdown confirmed after Daniel Farke reshuffle

Leeds United players will be led by a new manager and a fresh set of accompanying coaches during the 2023/24 season.
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 12:12 BST

The Championship opener with Cardiff City is just over three weeks away which will see Daniel Farke lead his team out at Elland Road for the first time. It is a ground the German has visited on a number of occasions with Norwich City, but on August 6 he will be situated in the home dugout instead.

Joining Farke will be several members of his trusted coaching staff with whom he has worked at several previous clubs.

Here is a breakdown of the Leeds United coaching structure in 2023/24.

Daniel Farke is the new manager of Leeds United and has arrived with Championship-winning pedigree. Supporters will hope he can make it three second tier titles in consecutive campaigns at this level. (Pic: Leeds United/Luke Holroyd)

1. Daniel Farke: Manager

Daniel Farke is the new manager of Leeds United and has arrived with Championship-winning pedigree. Supporters will hope he can make it three second tier titles in consecutive campaigns at this level. (Pic: Leeds United/Luke Holroyd) Photo: Leeds United/Luke Holroyd

Photo Sales
Riemer arrives at Elland Road having worked extensively under Farke. Kazakh-born but raised in Germany, he played in the lower leagues there before moving into coaching. He'll be a regular fixture on the touchline. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

2. Eddie Riemer: Assistant coach

Riemer arrives at Elland Road having worked extensively under Farke. Kazakh-born but raised in Germany, he played in the lower leagues there before moving into coaching. He'll be a regular fixture on the touchline. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images) Photo: James Chance

Photo Sales
Chris Domogalla (C) is Farke's athletic trainer and will be responsible for putting the players through their paces in training and before matches. The 37-year-old has also worked with Farke for many years after encountering the manager at Borussia Dortmund II. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

3. Chris Domogalla: Fitness coach

Chris Domogalla (C) is Farke's athletic trainer and will be responsible for putting the players through their paces in training and before matches. The 37-year-old has also worked with Farke for many years after encountering the manager at Borussia Dortmund II. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images) Photo: Stephen Pond

Photo Sales
Christopher John (C) arrived alongside Farke, Domogalla and Riemer ten days ago and will head up the club's analysis department, whilst also fulfilling a first-team coaching role. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

4. Christopher John: First-team coach and analysis lead

Christopher John (C) arrived alongside Farke, Domogalla and Riemer ten days ago and will head up the club's analysis department, whilst also fulfilling a first-team coaching role. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Daniel FarkeCardiff CityNorwich CityElland Road