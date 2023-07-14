Leeds United players will be led by a new manager and a fresh set of accompanying coaches during the 2023/24 season.
The Championship opener with Cardiff City is just over three weeks away which will see Daniel Farke lead his team out at Elland Road for the first time. It is a ground the German has visited on a number of occasions with Norwich City, but on August 6 he will be situated in the home dugout instead.
Joining Farke will be several members of his trusted coaching staff with whom he has worked at several previous clubs.
Here is a breakdown of the Leeds United coaching structure in 2023/24.
1. Daniel Farke: Manager
Daniel Farke is the new manager of Leeds United and has arrived with Championship-winning pedigree. Supporters will hope he can make it three second tier titles in consecutive campaigns at this level. (Pic: Leeds United/Luke Holroyd) Photo: Leeds United/Luke Holroyd
2. Eddie Riemer: Assistant coach
Riemer arrives at Elland Road having worked extensively under Farke. Kazakh-born but raised in Germany, he played in the lower leagues there before moving into coaching. He'll be a regular fixture on the touchline. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images) Photo: James Chance
3. Chris Domogalla: Fitness coach
Chris Domogalla (C) is Farke's athletic trainer and will be responsible for putting the players through their paces in training and before matches. The 37-year-old has also worked with Farke for many years after encountering the manager at Borussia Dortmund II. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images) Photo: Stephen Pond
4. Christopher John: First-team coach and analysis lead
Christopher John (C) arrived alongside Farke, Domogalla and Riemer ten days ago and will head up the club's analysis department, whilst also fulfilling a first-team coaching role. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood