The Whites were first linked to Nubel by BILD on Thursday, with the German outlet also revealing Stuttgart's desire to land the 26-year-old on loan.

Nubel has spent the last two seasons on loan with Monaco, playing every single Ligue 1 game last term and starting all 10 of their European fixtures. He also featured at Elland Road in December's friendly win over Leeds. Capped at Under 21 level by Germany, the stopper has nearly 50 Bundesliga games on his CV and a further 76 in the French top flight.

But Darlow, 32, remains on the radar of Nick Hammond, Daniel Farke and the data specialists playing a part in Leeds' summer recruitment.

Last season was a relatively quiet one, with just 12 Championship starts during a loan stint with Hull City in the second half of the campaign, but his second tier experience is considerable. Darlow has played 152 times in the Championship, along with 52 times in the Premier League, thanks to his spells with Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.

Illan Meslier is due to return to Thorp Arch on Monday but the young Frenchman, who has not shied away from questions over his Leeds future, could be among those departing Leeds this summer.

The goalkeeping position is just one of many squad building decisions that the Whites must get spot on, if they are to fulfil their promotion ambitions under incoming owners 49ers Enterprises.

Although Leeds' summer priority was to get players with no realistic part to play in the Championship out the door, and in doing so remove a number of big earners from the wage bill, work has been going on when it comes to recruitment in the transfer window.

UNDER CONSIDERATION - Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, pictured here playing at Elland Road for loan club Monaco, is a player Leeds United have looked at this summer. Pic: Getty

The problem Leeds have got when it comes to transfers is three-fold. Firstly the takeover is still awaiting EFL approval and though there is no concern at Elland Road over the green light being given, it has taken longer than anyone would have wanted. The delay over appointing Farke, whose arrival was only confirmed a day before the first scheduled football session of pre-season, showed that optics and the logistics of requiring Andrea Radrizzani's sign-off on major business mattered to the 49ers. That is likely to be the case for transfers, too. But as Farke's arrival proved, it's not at all an insurmountable issue.

The second issue is time. There is not a lot of it. Three weeks and two days exist between Leeds and the opening game of the season. It's little wonder Farke is issuing such stark and realistic messages over the difficulty facing him and the club when it comes to the start of the campaign.

And thirdly there's the issue of patience. Supporters had their reserves drained entirely by last season's shambles and their concerns over the lack of signings to date are therefore understandable. What they want to see is new faces. What they probably don't want to hear but might accept as a holding position for a few days more, is that Farke is said to be heavily involved in transfer meetings - more so than most Leeds bosses in recent years. He's not in the meetings simply to listen and nod but to contribute, bringing his own ideas on potential targets and players he knows can do the job from previous experience.

While Leeds are keen to keep hold of stars like Luis Sinisterra, Jack Harrison, Tyler Adams and Willy Gnonto, they still need to strengthen in a number of positions beyond goalkeeper. A right-sided centre-back is a must. One first-choice left-back is too. Leo Hjelde could find himself in the understudy position for that role but if not, a second left-back addition will be required.

Left-sided centre-back and right-back can be ticked off already, thanks to central defenders Max Wober, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk and full-backs Luke Ayling and Cody Drameh. The latter just needs a new contract.

The central midfield picture does not entirely depend on Adams' decision because Leeds need more than just the American in there in any case. A quality operator in possession is key and Leeds have at least one experienced international in mind for that role.

The wing areas are where Leeds could have the most exciting options in the division, should they retain even two of Sinisterra, Harrison and Gnonto. Crysencio Summerville is expected to go, so a new winger is a possibility. Where Farke plays Georginio Rutter will be fascinating because out wide, coming in off the right flank, is where he has looked dangerous in the past. If he sees him as a nine then he and Patrick Bamford will have to fight it out, but the former has to prove himself through the middle and the latter's injury record over the last two seasons suggests a centre forward addition would be prudent. If Sonny Perkins goes out on loan, as has been discussed, then Mateo Joseph will have a supporting role to play in what could be a breakthrough senior campaign.

Behind the striker is where Leeds most definitely require a fresh look. Pablo Hernandez remains the last and most natural creative wizard in a Leeds shirt and he left two years ago. An attacking midfielder to scratch that itch and make things happen the way Emiliano Buendía did for Farke so spectacularly in the 2020/21 season is one of the most important boxes to tick this summer.