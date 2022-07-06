Leeds United appear to have fit a very specific criteria as they look to pull off a deal for Feyenoord star Luis Sinisterra.

The Whites are preparing for the possible exit for Raphinha, and the Yorkshire Evening Post understands they are aiming to wrap up a deal for Sinisterra this week.

There are further reports claiming a deal worth around £21million plus add-ons has been reached with Feyenoord and that a medical is just around the corner.

Sinisterra was the Dutch club’s stand-out forward player last season, racking up 18 goals and 11 assists from out wide as Feyernoord reached the final of the Conference League.

Interestingly, the winger only extended his contract last year, and he recently spoke about his desire to stay at the club.

But he did mention a specific criteria which would force him to consider a move, and it’s a big compliment to Leeds.

Speaking to Helden Magazine in June, Sinisterra said: “I have extended my contract until 2024 because I am enjoying it.

“Only if Feyenoord would like to sell me and there is a club that looks beautiful to me I (would) have to consider a possible transfer.

“For the moment, I am only working with Feyenoord.”

LINKED: Luis Sinisterra has reportedly been the subject of interest from Leeds United. Picture: Getty Images.

It’s clear Feyenoord have been tempted by the transfer fee on offer, and it looks as though Leeds have also met the ‘beautiful’ criteria as they look to wrap up the transfer promptly.

Sinisterra is still only 23 years of age, so he should be a solid investment for Leeds, and not just for the immediate future.