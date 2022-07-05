BITTER RIVALS - Leeds United's visit to Old Trafford next season to face Manchester United has been moved. Pic: Getty

Games against Chelsea, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United in the first two months of the season have all been changed.

The Elland Road clash with Chelsea, originally due to take place on August 20, will now kick off at 2pm on Sunday August 21 and be screened live by Sky Sports.

Everton’s visit to Elland Road stays on Tuesday August 30 but moves from its 7.45pm kick-off slot to an 8pm start and will be shown on BT Sport.

The third home game to change is the clash with newly-promoted Nottingham Forest. They were initially due to visit on Saturday September 10 at 3pm but will now face the Whites on Monday September 12 at 8pm, live on Sky Sports.

And the first Trans-Pennine dust-up with bitter rivals Manchester United will no longer take place on Saturday September 17 at 3pm, but a day later on Sunday September 18 with a 2pm kick-off time, due to the Red Devils’ Europa League participation on the Thursday before. According to the Premier League there is currently no live broadcast of the Manchester United game.