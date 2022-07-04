As reported by Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, the Colombian international is one of the players Victor Orta has identified as a player who can strengthen the Whites in this window.

Sinisterra, 23, scored a dozen goals and added seven assists in 30 Eredivisie games last season. In all competitions he hit the net 23 times and contributed 14 assists, making him hot property in the market this summer. As with their other top targets, Leeds are not alone in admiring a talent who is expected to increase rapidly in value over the next two years.

The Whites, who this morning sold Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City, intend to sign three more senior players - if Raphinha joins Phillips in making an exit. Barcelona remains the Brazilian's preferred destination but they are yet to convince Leeds that they can match the offer on the table from Chelsea and pay up front. The Blues have offered a deal in the region of £60m for Raphinha.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's possible, thanks to the sale of Phillips, that Leeds could bring in two of their three targets ahead of next weekend's flight to Australia, taking their summer recruitment to five senior additions. Selling Raphinha would allow Leeds to replace him and complete their summer signings, but if no deal is reached with Barcelona before Thursday then the winger is expected to report back for pre-season testing and will be booked on a flight to the Gold Coast on Sunday morning.

Defensive midfielder Tyler Adams is a player the Whites believe they can get from RB Leipzig, and they continue to hold interest in Mohamed Camara for the same position. Belgian striker Charles De Ketelaere is another player Orta likes, yet there is strong competition from AC Milan and Leicester City for the Brugge man's services.

In terms of further outgoing transfers, Charlie Cresswell, Jamie Shackleton and Tyler Roberts are all due to secure loan moves this week. Cresswell is close to a temporary move to Millwall and will likely be joined in the Championship by Roberts, with Queens Park Rangers and Hull City keen on the Wales international. Several clubs have expressed interest in Shackleton, who needs game time after a frustrating couple of seasons impacted by niggles.

It's also possible that Lewis Bate could depart on loan before the window closes, although no decision has been reached on the central midfielder.