Sinisterra is Leeds United-bound

Leeds United are navigating a fast and furious summer transfer window.

The Whites made a strong start to the window, snapping up the likes of Brenden Aaronson and Marc Roca.

Meanwhile, it is looking increasingly likely Raphinha will leave at some point, leaving Leeds with big gaps to fill, though, it’s hoped new young star Darko Gyabi can help.

Leeds will now be scouring the market for options to strengthen their ranks as they look to dodge relegation danger this time around.

And here we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Deal close

Leeds are about to complete a deal to sign Feyenoord star Luis Sinisterra, according to reports.

César Luis Merlo says a deal has been agreed between Leeds and Feyenoord worth around £21.4million plus just over £4million in add-ons.

The winger will be a Leeds player this coming season, according to the report, with a medical due in the coming hours ahead of a five-year deal being signed.

Sinisterra scored 18 and assisted 11 across all competitions last season, with Feyenoord putting together a fine run in the Conference League.

Camara chase

Leeds are also said to be chasing a deal for RB Salzburg star Mohamed Camara this summer.

The Whites need more depth in their midfield following the departure of Phillips, and according to the Daily Express, they are pushing to sign Camara, holding conversations with the player’s representatives.

The report claims Camara’s head has been turned by those reports, with the midfielder ready to make the move to the Premier League.