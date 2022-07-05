Leeds United are being linked with a big-money move for Feyenoord star Luis Sinisterra.

The Colombian winger stood out in Eredivisie and in Europe last season by scoring 18 and assisting 11 across all competitions last season.

Sinisterra played a key role as Feyenoord reached the final of the Conference League, and he is now attracting Premier League attention.

That attention is coming from Leeds, who are bracing themselves for the exit of Raphinha by trying to wrap up a deal for Sinisterra this summer.

In fact, we could see a deal struck rather quickly, with the winger potentially arriving in the coming days.

Here is what we know so far about the possible transfer.

The timeline

Leeds are attempting to wrap up a deal for Sinisterra quickly.

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands the Whites are aiming to have the deal rubber-stamped as early as this week.

Talks are progressing behind the scenes, with Leeds on track to land the Colombian winger despite him only extending his Feyenoord deal last year.

Medical soon

César Luis Merlo believes Leeds are even further along than expected with the move, already striking an agreement with both Feyenoord and the winger.

Merlo claims a club-record deal worth just over £21million upfront plus around £4million in add-ons has been struck.

It’s claimed Sinisterra has already agreed to a five-year contract with a medical expected to take place within ‘hours’.

Contract situation

Sinisterra extended his Feyenoord contract last year to take him up to 2024.

He recently said he is ‘happy’ with the Dutch club, preferring not to move unless the club wanted to sell him.

The offer from Leeds appears to have changed everything, with Feyenoord tempted by the money, and the winger lured by the opportunity of playing in the Premier League.