Leeds United are in the hunt for a new defensive midfielder after Kalvin Phillips’ Manchester City transfer was confirmed for a club-record fee.

Phillips’ £42 million move – which could rise to £45 million – has left a spiritual and physical hole in United’s midfield.

Tyler Adams and Jesse Marsch have worked together twice before (Photo by Ronny Hartmann/Getty Images)

The influential England international will be greatly missed at Elland Road, not least for his impact on the pitch, but attentions have now turned to sourcing a replacement.

USMNT international and former Jesse Marsch student Tyler Adams is atop that list and talks continue between Leeds and RB Leipzig over a potential move this summer.

Adams initially broke through under Marsch at New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer before sealing a move to the Bundesliga side whilst still a youngster.

There, the American was tutored by Marsch where the Leeds head coach initially worked as an assistant to Ralf Rangnick, before taking the top job at Red Bull Arena last summer.

Speaking to ESPN earlier this year, Adams revealed his experience of working with Marsch, discussing the 48-year-old’s man-management style.

"I think as an American, you have to earn your respect wherever you go. When you go to Leeds and you come after a manager like Marcelo Bielsa, it's obviously a big name, so it's not going to be easy, but for me, I'm just really grateful for Jesse giving me an opportunity to become a professional [at New York], he kind of groomed me and gave me my first opportunities to play the professional game. He's very heart-to-heart with you, he's upfront and honest with you and I think he'll do well there [Leeds],” Adams said in March of this year.