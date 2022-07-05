Whites Academy graduate Phillips has ended 12 years with Leeds by joining defending Premier League champions City and signing a six-year deal at the Etihad.

City are paying £42m for the midfielder - rising to £45m with add-ons - but Leeds believe the deal will be worth closer to £50m for a player who joined the Whites when he was just 14 years old.

Champions League football and defending a Premier League title now lies in store for the former Leeds midfielder but Phillips has departed Elland Road as a club icon with the club's fan base and the feeling is mutual from the 26-year-old midfielder.

Speaking in his first Manchester City interview with the club's official website, Phillips was asked if he had a message to United's fans upon his departure and pondered: "Just to say thank you for everything from the day I played my first game for Leeds, they have been amazing.

"They've welcomed my family into the club and obviously my gran as well.

"And just to keep supporting Leeds as much as possible and keep pushing them to do their very best and I'm pretty sure they will do."