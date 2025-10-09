What Lucas Radebe has just said on Jaka Bijol amid 'not happy' Leeds United comments

A Leeds United summer signing has spoken out over his difficult start to life at Elland Road.

A number of Leeds United’s summer additions have struggled to make an impact during the opening months of their time at Elland Road.

Although the likes of Sean Longstaff, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Anton Stach have become regular features in Daniel Farke’s starting eleven during the opening two months of the new Premier League season, the same can not be said of former Udinese defender Jaka Bijol.

After making a big money move to Elland Road during the summer transfer window, much was expected of the Slovenia international after he made almost a century of appearances for the Serie A outfit and made Champions League and Europa League appearances for former club CSKA Moscow.

However, after missing the opening night win against Everton as he served a ban for a red card he received on his final appearance for Udinese, Bijol is yet to feature in a Premier League fixture after remaining as an unused substitute for the Whites last six games. His only competitive appearance came with a 90-minute display in the disappointing Carabao Cup second round defeat against Championship crisis club Sheffield Wednesday.

Bijol has spoken out about his slow start to life with Leeds after being named in the Slovenia squad for two World Cup qualifying fixtures over the next week - and former Whites captain Lucas Radebe believes the defender will provide Daniel Farke with ‘a good headache’ as he continues to push for his first Premier League appearance.

When asked if the squad depth at Farke’s disposal was a positive, the former Elland Road favourite told LUFCTV: “It is, absolutely, especially having Bijol here with the kind of money we have spent on him. For me, that is the depth you want in a team. It is a good headache for the manager. To have the quality, because obviously it is a long season. There will be suspensions, there will be injuries and when you have got a team that can compete, it works better for us.”

What has Jaka Bijol said about Leeds United?

Speaking after being named in the Slovenia squad for a World Cup 2026 qualifying double header with Kosovo and Switzerland, the Whites star told Ekipa24: "I am certainly not happy with the current situation. There are always ups and downs. There are always slightly worse situations. You have to get over them as a footballer. I am sure that my opportunity will come at Leeds - I hope as soon as possible. But that certainly makes me much more eager for competitive matches. And I am sure that these two international matches will come in very handy, I will give my best, as always."