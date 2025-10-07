Leeds United headed into the international break following just a third defeat - and stats experts Opta are now forecasting a very close Whites call in their new predicted final Premier League table and points.

Daniel Farke’s Whites approached Saturday’s home clash against highflying Tottenham Hotspur having suffered just two defeats from their first six games of the Premier League season and with one of them coming at title favourites Arsenal.

The other - at Fulham - only arrived after an unfortunate 93rd-minute Gabriel Gudmundsson own goal.

Leeds, though, despite once again impressing, ultimately fell to a third league defeat against Tottenham who left Elland Road with a 2-1 win that has put them third and just two points off top spot.

United had more than enough chances to grab at least a point but the Whites have instead slipped down the table to 15th yet Farke’s men remain four points clear of the dropzone.