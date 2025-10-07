Opta predicts final Premier League table: Where Leeds United, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest & West Ham finish

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 7th Oct 2025, 07:00 BST

Data experts Opta are now forecasting a very close Leeds United call in their new predicted final Premier League table and points.

Leeds United headed into the international break following just a third defeat - and stats experts Opta are now forecasting a very close Whites call in their new predicted final Premier League table and points.

Daniel Farke’s Whites approached Saturday’s home clash against highflying Tottenham Hotspur having suffered just two defeats from their first six games of the Premier League season and with one of them coming at title favourites Arsenal.

The other - at Fulham - only arrived after an unfortunate 93rd-minute Gabriel Gudmundsson own goal.

Leeds, though, despite once again impressing, ultimately fell to a third league defeat against Tottenham who left Elland Road with a 2-1 win that has put them third and just two points off top spot.

United had more than enough chances to grab at least a point but the Whites have instead slipped down the table to 15th yet Farke’s men remain four points clear of the dropzone.

Data experts Opta, though, are now predicting a very close Whites shave in their new predicted final table and points against the likes of expected key rivals Sunderland, West Ham and a sliding Nottingham Forest. Here is their full new predicted final table from top to bottom.

Predicted points: 77.

1. 1st: Arsenal

Predicted points: 77. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 75.

2. 2nd: Liverpool

Predicted points: 75. | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 70.

3. 3rd: Manchester City

Predicted points: 70. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 62.

4. 4th: Chelsea

Predicted points: 62. | Steven Paston/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 61.

5. 5th: Crystal Palace

Predicted points: 61. | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 59.

6. 6th: Newcastle United

Predicted points: 59. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueSunderlandNottingham ForestWest HamElland RoadFulhamArsenalDaniel FarkeTottenham Hotspur
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice