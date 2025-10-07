6 signings Leeds United could make and 4 players that could depart during January transfer window

Mark Carruthers
Football writer

Published 7th Oct 2025, 16:00 BST

Leeds United are keen to add further new signings to their squad when the January transfer window opens for business.

The summer transfer window was a productive period for Leeds United as the Whites prepared for their big return to the Premier League.

After securing promotion via a dramatic Championship title win, Daniel Farke’s squad was boosted with ten new arrivals and a number of them have already proven their worth with the likes of Anton Stach, Sean Longstaff and Dominic Calvert-Lewin impressing during the early months of their time with the club.

Although the focus is on preserving the Whites Premier League status, thoughts are already turning towards the January transfer window as the Elland Road hierarchy look to add further quality and depth to Farke’s ranks in a bid to avoid an immediate return to the second tier.

We have taken to AI tool Grok3 to get a prediction of how the January transfer window could play out at Elland Road.

Grok3: Italian interest provides Serie A lifeline as contract winds down.

1. OUT: Illan Meslier - Inter Milan

Grok3: Direct replacement for a likely Meslier exit; international experience at 29, low-risk South American import to compete with Perri and Darlow.

2. IN: Gonzalo Valle - LDU Quito

Grok3: Third-choice surplus; low fee to League Two side for regular play at 32.

3. OUT: Alex Cairns - Salford City

Grok3: Long-rumored target; creative spark from the right, fits Farke's fluid system, and available after inconsistent minutes at Craven Cottage.

4. IN: Harry Wilson - Leeds United

Grok3: Defensive steel with ball-playing ability; addresses rotation needs behind Stach and Gruev, echoing summer Bijol-style coup.

5. IN: Raphael Onyedika - Club Brugge

Grok3: Portuguese flair in the final third - although Leeds will not be the only club keen on such a talented player.

6. IN: Pedro Goncalves - Sporting CP

