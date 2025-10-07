The summer transfer window was a productive period for Leeds United as the Whites prepared for their big return to the Premier League.

After securing promotion via a dramatic Championship title win, Daniel Farke’s squad was boosted with ten new arrivals and a number of them have already proven their worth with the likes of Anton Stach, Sean Longstaff and Dominic Calvert-Lewin impressing during the early months of their time with the club.

Although the focus is on preserving the Whites Premier League status, thoughts are already turning towards the January transfer window as the Elland Road hierarchy look to add further quality and depth to Farke’s ranks in a bid to avoid an immediate return to the second tier.

We have taken to AI tool Grok3 to get a prediction of how the January transfer window could play out at Elland Road.

1 . OUT: Illan Meslier - Inter Milan Grok3: Italian interest provides Serie A lifeline as contract winds down. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . IN: Gonzalo Valle - LDU Quito Grok3: Direct replacement for a likely Meslier exit; international experience at 29, low-risk South American import to compete with Perri and Darlow. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . OUT: Alex Cairns - Salford City Grok3: Third-choice surplus; low fee to League Two side for regular play at 32. | LUFC Photo Sales

4 . IN: Harry Wilson - Leeds United Grok3: Long-rumored target; creative spark from the right, fits Farke's fluid system, and available after inconsistent minutes at Craven Cottage. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . IN: Raphael Onyedika - Club Brugge Grok3: Defensive steel with ball-playing ability; addresses rotation needs behind Stach and Gruev, echoing summer Bijol-style coup. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Photo Sales