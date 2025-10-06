Leeds United's average attendance compared to Liverpool, Real Madrid and other European giants

Mark Carruthers
Published 6th Oct 2025, 18:00 BST

Leeds United have enjoyed the unwavering support of the Elland Road faithful in the Premier League this season.

Leeds United suffered their first home defeat of the Premier League season when Tottenham Hotspur claimed all three points at Elland Road on Saturday.

After falling behind to a Mathys Tel goal midway through the first-half, the Whites got themselves back on level-terms ten minutes before half-time when Noah Okafor grabbed his first home goal since joining Leeds from AC Milan during the summer transfer window.

However, it was Thomas Frank’s men that secured the points when club record signing Mohammed Kudus dealt the decisive blow with a winning goal just moments before the hour-mark.

Despite the defeat, Daniel Farke and his players received the unwavering backing of the Elland Road faithful throughout the game - but how does Leeds United’s average attendance compare to clubs across the top five leagues in European football?

2025/26 average attendance: 81,365

1. Borussia Dortmund

2025/26 average attendance: 81,365 | Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 75,000

2. Bayern Munich

2025/26 average attendance: 75,000 | Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 73,595

3. Manchester United

2025/26 average attendance: 73,595 | Manchester United via Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 72,786

4. AC Milan

2025/26 average attendance: 72,786 | Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 72,447

5. Real Madrid

2025/26 average attendance: 72,447 | Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 70,683

6. Inter

2025/26 average attendance: 70,683 | AFP via Getty Images

