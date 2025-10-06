Leeds United transfers as summer signing 'unfortunate' and forward role questioned

The latest news from Elland Road as several Leeds United stars prepare to represent their countries during the international break.

Leeds United have been told they have signed a player that is flourishing during the early months of his time at Elland Road.

The Whites squad was boosted with ten new additions during the summer transfer window at a cost of around £100 million as Daniel Farke’s men prepared for their return to the Premier League. Although a lot of the focus was placed on improving in defensive and attacking areas before the window came to a close early last month, the signings of Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff have added quality and physicality to the midfield.

It is former Newcastle United star Longstaff that received major praise from former England duo Peter Crouch and Joe Hart as they assessed the midfielder’s impact during his time with the Whites.

Speaking during TNT Sports coverage of Saturday’s defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, Crouch said: “I think he’s (Longstaff) really given them an edge this season. I think they’ve bought well, Leeds. With Longstaff you know exactly what you’re going to get every single week. He was a bit unlucky not to get in the side at Newcastle but he’s come here and he’s flourished. If they can keep Dominic Calvert-Lewin fit you’ve got players who know the Premier League, a little bit more experience. If they can keep Calvert-Lewin fit as well, I think they’ve got an England number nine there.

Hart added: “[Longstaff] feels like a real Elland Road player. I think Calvert-Lewin as well, the kind of players who can get the fans up, get them going, really strong. [Longstaff] has had some big moments already in a Leeds shirt.

“Frustrating times at his boyhood club Newcastle but he’s got a real opportunity in the Premier League to establish himself. Unflashy, I know it’s not a label you want but important is a label he’d want and he’ll certainly be an important player in this team.”

Former Leeds United star questions forward’s role

A former Leeds United star has questioned Joel Piroe’s suitability to compete in the Premier League.

The former Swansea City forward scored 33 goals in 97 appearances over his first two seasons with the Whites and was a key part of the side that secured promotion into the top flight last season. Piroe was handed starts in the home win against Everton and the heavy defeat at Arsenal during the first week of the season but failed to appear in any of the following four league fixtures.

Piroe made his first appearance in any competition since the Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday when he came off the bench to replace goalscorer Noah Okafor for the 12 minutes of Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat against Tottenham Hotspur. However, he was unable to make a serious impact and former Whites defender Aidy White has suggested Piroe will be ‘limited for minutes’ during the season and believes his main role could be to apply pressure on summer signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

He told BBC Radio Leeds: “I just don’t think the Premier League, especially the physicality of it and playing against the two Tottenham centre-halves, I don’t think that would have suited Piroe at all. Is there space for him to maybe come into the team in circumstances where we go for a 3-5-2 and are trying to get a winner? I think absolutely because, two out of three he might score that chance, but he is going to be limited for minutes. All he can do is put pressure on Calvert-Lewin.”