Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are one of several clubs to have been linked with Aston Villa’s promising forward.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aston Villa have confirmed Louie Barry will return from Stockport County for a ‘period of assessment’ next month amid ongoing links with Leeds United and other Championship clubs.

Leeds have been named as a possible January destination for Barry, who looks set to make the step up to Championship level following an outstanding first-half of the season at Stockport. Multiple reports have claimed that Villa are eyeing a second loan exit next month, with the belief their young forward has already outgrown League One, having scored 14 goals in 21 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A host Championship promotion hopefuls, including Leeds, are thought to be keeping tabs on Barry and they will all now be on high alert following news of his impending recall on Sunday evening. The 21-year-old will remain at Stockport to play against Villa’s local rivals, Birmingham City, on New Year’s Day before a decision is made on his future.

A statement from Aston Villa read: “Aston Villa can confirm that Louie Barry will be recalled from his loan spell at Stockport County in January. Barry will return to Bodymoor Heath in the new year for a period of assessment with the first-team squad. The 21-year-old has scored 14 goals for Stockport so far this season and has twice won the League One Player of the Month award.”

Stockport County also confirmed the news, adding: “We’d like to place on record our thanks to Aston Villa for trusting us with Louie’s development over the last 18 months, and to Louie for his outstanding contribution during his time at Edgeley Park. With three games still left to play before his departure, we are sure that supporters will join us in giving him the send off he deserves, and wish him the best of luck in his time back at Villa Park.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry transfer latest

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will actively pursue Barry next month but if they do, there is no shortage of competition. Virtually every Championship promotion hopeful has been linked with interest in the 21-year-old this month and a temporary move to the second-tier looks likely as things stand.

One thing Villa are thought to be keen on is securing assurances over game-time, given Barry was playing so regularly at Stockport. That could prove an issue for Leeds, who have avoided making such promises and missed out on possible loan arrivals as a result.

Those promises are particularly hard to make in Barry’s attacking positions, with huge competition across the front-four. Leeds could argue they boast the Championship’s four best wingers in Willy Gnonto, Dan James, Manor Solomon and Largie Ramazani, while Joel Piroe, Mateo Joseph and Patrick Bamford are competing for the No.9 role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A loan from the Premier League usually only comes for game-time,” Whites boss Daniel Farke said over the summer. “We have a strong squad, so sometimes you can’t guarantee minutes. Names are not important but what you deliver on the training pitch, in games, what you show in the dressing room. It’s never a guarantee whoever I bring in that he plays.”