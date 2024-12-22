Stoke City v Leeds United injury news with 6 out and 1 doubt but 4 back

Boss Daniel Farke made two changes to his team for Saturday’s hosting of Oxford United in which goals from Dan James, Jayden Bogle, Brenden Aaronson and Manor Solomon saw his side to a comfortable 4-0 success. The victory kept Leeds in the division’s second automatic promotion spot and just three points behind leaders Sheffield United. But it’s a different story at Stoke who suffered a tenth defeat of the season in Saturday’s clash at Sheffield Wednesday who recorded a 3-1 win against the Potters. Stoke, under boss Narcis Pelach, sit 19th in the table and just four points clear of the dropzone. The Potters also have injuries to key men – but so too do Leeds. The Potters and Whites will lock horns in an 8pm kick-off at bet365 Stadium and here we run through the injury news from both sides.