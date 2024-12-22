Stoke City v Leeds United injury news with 6 out and 1 doubt but 4 back

Boss Daniel Farke made two changes to his team for Saturday’s hosting of Oxford United in which goals from Dan James, Jayden Bogle, Brenden Aaronson and Manor Solomon saw his side to a comfortable 4-0 success. The victory kept Leeds in the division’s second automatic promotion spot and just three points behind leaders Sheffield United. But it’s a different story at Stoke who suffered a tenth defeat of the season in Saturday’s clash at Sheffield Wednesday who recorded a 3-1 win against the Potters. Stoke, under boss Narcis Pelach, sit 19th in the table and just four points clear of the dropzone. The Potters also have injuries to key men – but so too do Leeds. The Potters and Whites will lock horns in an 8pm kick-off at bet365 Stadium and here we run through the injury news from both sides.
1. Pascal Struijk (back)
Struijk was a doubt for the weekend's hosting of Oxford due to a tight hamstring but the defender returned to make the bench. Struijk was able to train but boss Daniel Farke said that playing him would have been a 'little risk'. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
2. Sam Gallagher (back)
Stoke striker Gallagher was a doubt for the weekend's clash at Sheffield Wednesday having injured his knee in the closing stages of the previous weekend's 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff City but the 29-year-old made the bench at Hillsborough and was brought on for the final quarter of the 2-0 defeat. Photo: Jessica Hornby
3. Bosun Lawal (back)
Republic of Ireland under-21s international midfielder Lawal joined Stoke from Celtic in the summer with a stress fracture in his lower back but the 21-year-old finally made his Potters debut in last weekend's 2-2 draw at Cardiff City. Lawal was then a doubt for Saturday's clash at Sheffield Wednesday having felt some more pain in his back but the player made the bench at Hillsborough. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Ashley Phillips (back)
Stoke's 19-year-old England youth international centre-back Phillips recovered from illness to make the bench for Saturday's clash at Sheffield Wednesday for which he was an unused substitute. Photo: Jessica Hornby
5. Max Wober (doubt)
Wober as a doubt for the weekend's clash against Oxford due to fresh knee problems and the Austrian international defender failed to make the matchday squad. It remains to be seen if he is back on Boxing Day. Photo: George Wood
6. Million Manhoef (out)
A big blow for Stoke. The club's Netherlands under-21s international winger is set to be sidelined for up to 12 weeks with a medial knee ligament injury suffered in last weekend's draw with Cardiff City. One of four Stoke players out. Photo: Molly Darlington
