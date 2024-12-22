Leeds United's position in Championship form table compared to Sheffield United and Burnley

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 22nd Dec 2024, 18:00 GMT

Leeds United picked up all three points this weekend

Leeds United beat Oxford United 4-0 at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon. Daniel James, Jayden Bogle, Brenden Aaronson and Manor Solomon got their goals against the U’s as they stormed to another victory on their own patch.

The Whites are currently sat in 2nd place in the Championship table as they eye promotion to the Premier League. They are three points behind Sheffield United at the summit and one above Burnley in 3rd.

Daniel Farke has the chance to bolster his ranks in January. In the meantime, here is a look at where Leeds sit in the current form table...

Last six games: 1 point

1. 24. Oxford

Last six games: 1 point | Getty Images

2 points

2. 23. Plymouth

2 points | Getty Images

2 points

3. 22. Stoke

2 points | Getty Images

3 points

4. 21. Cardiff

3 points | Getty Images

4 points

5. 20. Hull

4 points | Getty Images

4 points

6. 19. Derby

4 points | Getty Images

