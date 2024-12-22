Leeds United beat Oxford United 4-0 at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon. Daniel James, Jayden Bogle, Brenden Aaronson and Manor Solomon got their goals against the U’s as they stormed to another victory on their own patch.

The Whites are currently sat in 2nd place in the Championship table as they eye promotion to the Premier League. They are three points behind Sheffield United at the summit and one above Burnley in 3rd.