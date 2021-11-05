Missed anything over the last 24 hours? The YEP's Friday morning round up has you covered.

Liverpool lead race for reported Leeds United target

Liverpool have emerged as the lead contenders to sign Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho, reportedly ahead of Leeds United and West Ham. The youngster, who has impressed in his Championship outings so far this season, will be out of contract at the end of the season. (Team Talk).

LIMITED MINUTES: For exciting 19-year-old Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Marcelo Bielsa's pre-Leicester City press conference

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is facing the media this morning ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Leicester City at Elland Road.

Patrick Bamford injury update

Patrick Bamford has delivered an update on the ankle injury that has forced him to miss Leeds United's last seven games.

Problems at Sunday's visitors Leicester

A Leicester City side hit by a sickness bug were held to a 1-1 draw against Thursday's Europa League visitors Spartak Moscow, three days before Sunday's Premier League clash against Leeds at Elland Road.

David Prutton makes Joe Gelhardt call

Sky Sports presenter and former Whites midfielder David Prutton has penned his latest weekly column on victory at Norwich City, the relegation battle, Sunday's hosting of Leicester - and Joe Gelhardt.

Kalvin Phillips praise after latest England call

Gareth Southgate paid a glowing compliment to Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips as the Whites midfielder was named in the latest Three Lions squad upon his return from injury.

