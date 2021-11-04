Philips only made his England debut last September but has quickly amassed 17 caps and was voted his team's player of the year after this summer's Euros in which the Three Lions were beaten on penalties by Italy in the final.

The Whites midfielder was forced to pull out of Southgate's squad for last month's World Cup qualifiers due to a calf strain and the 26-year-old was then suffering from a hip issue but Phillips returned to action when playing the full duration of last week's Carabao Cup clash at Arsenal.

The Yorkshireman then played the full match of Sunday's Premier League clash at Norwich City in which Leeds recorded a 2-1 victory and the Yorkshire Pirlo is now back in Southgate's squad for November's games at home to Albania and away against San Marino as England look to seal their place at Qatar.

BACK IN THE SQUAD: Leeds United's England international star Kalvin Phillips, pictured celebrating Sunday's 2-1 victory at Norwich City upon his return to Premier League action with the Whites. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.

Asked about the return of Phillips at his Thursday afternoon press conference, Southgate said: "I think it's just over a calendar year since he first played for us and his contribution to the team and his impact on the team has been huge.

"We are, of course, always keen that we have got our best players available and he has certainly been in that category over the last 12 months."

England will take on Albania at Wembley in a 7.45pm kick-off on Friday, November 12 before travelling to San Marino to face the minnows in another 7.45pm kick-off on Monday, November 15.

