Leeds United transfer rumours: Fresh twist in Whites and West Ham's wonderkid battle, Wolves eye Portugal ace

The Whites head into the game in good spirits, following a 2-1 away win against Norwich City - a result the side will be looking to use as a platform to kick-start their season after picking up just ten points from as many matches so far.

The last time Leeds played Leicester, back in January, Marcelo Bielsa's side came back from a goal down to win 3-1 at the King Power Stadium, with goals from Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison securing the a big win on the road for the Whites.

Speaking ahead of the game, Leeds' star striker Bamford gave an update on the ankle injury that has kept him out of action the the club's last seven matches, and revealed: “It's okay. It's a little bit slow.

“It is (getting better), day by day. It's just taking a little bit longer than I first thought.

“I think the thing that has got under my skin a little bit this time is that I anticipated I would be back in four weeks and the fact that it has taken longer than that is a little bit hard to get my head around. But now I am seeing improvements.”

Take a look at our round-up of today's biggest stories from the Premier League, as the top tier sides gear up for another high-octane weekend of action:

