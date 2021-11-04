Leicester took on Spartak Moscow at Filbert Way in a Thursday evening Europa League clash, less than three days before the league trip to Leeds who have had a week off.

The Foxes were missing James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Jannik Vestergaard due to a sickness bug which has also hit James Justin although Justin has only just returned to group training following an ACL injury.

Ricardo Pereira, Marc Albrighton and Wesley Fofana are also out injured but Leicester dominated against their Russian visitors and squandered several good openings in the first half.

'SIMPLE': Victor Moses heads Spartak Moscow in front against Leicester City after being afforded far too much space by the Foxes. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

A Leicester opener looked inevitable but Spartak netted against the run of play in the 51st minute when Mikhail Ingatov got away from Ryan Bertrand down the right and sent in a perfect cross which Victor Moses headed past Kasper Schmeichel after being afforded far too much space.

The Foxes quickly equalised when Daniel Amartey headed home from a corner seven minutes later but the hosts were unable to bag a winner, substitute Jamie Vardy seeing a penalty saved shortly after coming off the bench.

It meant the Moses header proved costly and Rodgers said a 'simple' failure once again cost his side dear.

Speaking on BT Sport after the game, Rodgers was asked if his team's current defending was frustrating and the manager said simply: "No. For me it's simple, it's running.

"You have to run, it's as simple as that.

"We conceded a second goal here against Arsenal where we didn't track our runs once they got beyond us.

"It's pretty straightforward, you have to run, you have to work, you have to do the dirty side of the game.

"It's not always with the ball, you have got to be able to play against the ball and if you don't run then of course it makes it difficult for you.

"I think (Wilfred) Ndidi coming back into the team will really help because he covers a lot of space, he gets in and fills gaps but that was the disappointing aspect of our defending, that moment."

