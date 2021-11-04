Whites no 9 Bamford last featured for Leeds in the 1-1 draw at Newcastle United on Friday, September 17 and the forward initially thought his injury would lead to four weeks out.

But head coach Marcelo Bielsa said last week that a timescale for Bamford's return could not be calculated exactly and Bamford admits his return is taking longer than initially envisaged.

Speaking on this week's MOTDx, Bamford was asked about his ankle and said: "It's okay. It's a little bit slow."

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SLOW PROCESS: Says Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, above, as he recovers from an ankle injury, the no 9 last in action for the Whites during the 1-1 draw at Newcastle United in the middle of September, pictured. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Asked if the injury was getting better, the Whites striker said: "It is, day by day. It's just taking a little bit longer than I first thought.

"I think the thing that has got under my skin a little bit this time is that I anticipated I would be back in four weeks and the fact that it has taken longer than that is a little bit hard to get my head around.

"But now I am seeing improvements."

Bamford was one four first team players to miss United's most recent assignment at Norwich City last weekend, a game in which Jamie Shackleton was also forced off injured midway through the second half.

Luke Ayling suffered a knock in the same outing as Bamford as St James' Park and underwent minor knee surgery last month.

Robin Koch underwent surgery in the United States last month to cure his long-standing hip problem whilst Junior Firpo has recently been sidelined with a muscular issue.

Firpo returned to play half an hour for United's under-23s last Friday night but missed the trip to Norwich.

Record signing Rodrigo is also one yellow card away from picking up a one-game ban.

The Spaniard picked up his fourth booking of the season at Carrow Road.

If any player picks up five yellow cards in the Premier League before the reset deadline of December 28 - after the 19th match of the season - they will be forced to sit out for a single game.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.