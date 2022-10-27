Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has not been given a touchline ban and will be in the dugout for the game against Leeds United this weekend. The German was sent off against Manchester City earlier this month.

Journalist Paul Joyce on Twitter has reported that the former Mainz and Borussia Dortmund manager will have to pay a £30,000 fine for his actions though. His side ended up beating the champions that day thanks to Mo Salah’s late winner.

Klopp was shown a red card for his behaviour towards a match official on the touchline at Anfield, but unlike Jesse Marsch earlier this season, who saw red following comments made at Brentford, the German will not serve a touchline suspension.

Liverpool ahead of Leeds’ visit

Liverpool were defeated 1-0 away at Nottingham Forest after their win over Pep Guardiola’s side and were knocked straight back down to earth at the City Ground. However, they bounced back on Wednesday night with a 3-0 away victory at Ajax in the Champions League courtesy of goals from Salah, Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez.

Klopp has been at Anfield since 2015 and has guided the Reds to the Premier League title once, the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup during his time at the club. They haven’t started this term as well as they would have hoped though and find themselves in 8th place, 12 points off the summit and five points away from the top four.