A look at where Leeds United’s ownership group rank in the Premier League.

Leeds United have been operating under their current ownership group for around five years so far. Andrea Radrizzani took control of the Whites in 2017, purchasing the club from Massimo Cellino. Radrizzani initially bought 50% of the club, but he bought the rest just months later.

A year or so later, in 2018, 49ers Enterprises, born out of the NFL franchise, the San Francisco 49ers, bought a minor stake in the club, and they have since upped their investment to buy 37%. Elsewhere in the Premier League, ownership groups are only getting richer, and we have seen huge amounts of money brought to the table with the takeovers of Chelsea and Newcastle United recently.

With that in mind, we have taken a look at where Leeds’ ownership group ranks among the other Premier League owners. Take a look below...

20th AFC Bournemouth - Maxim Demin Rumoured net worth - £85million

19th Brentford – Matthew Benham Estimated wealth: £259.3million

18th Nottingham Forest - Evangelos Marinakis Rumoured net worth: £535million

15th Brighton - Tony Bloom Rumoured net worth: £1.1billion