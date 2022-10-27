Jesse Marsch revealed on Thursday afternoon several Leeds United players are doubtful for this weekend’s trip to Liverpool, including club captain Liam Cooper as well as summer signings Luis Sinisterra and Tyler Adams.

Adams missed last weekend’s defeat to Fulham with a ‘minor muscle injury’ and was left out of the matchday squad entirely. He was present at Elland Road and travelled with the team but was ultimately not risked and subsequently replaced in the starting XI by Sam Greenwood.

Midfielder Adam Forshaw has already been sidelined for a number of weeks with an ankle injury and was initially prescribed a month out of action by the head coach; he remains absent. Meanwhile, Archie Gray was back on the pitch earlier this month but a few weeks away from a full recovery following a broken toe incident which the youngster had the misfortune of sustaining at home.

Tyler Adams missed Leeds' 3-2 defeat by Fulham last weekend with a muscular issue (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Stuart Dallas remains the first-team’s only long-term injury absentee as he continues his recovery from a femoral fracture suffered towards the end of last season. Dallas has recently seen specialists in London and is making ‘big progress’ according to Marsch. However, the Northern Irish international is not expected to make a competitive return until the New Year.

"In addition, questionable are Leo Hjelde with his appendectomy. And then Joffy, Rodri, Luis, Liam and Tyler are all a little bit in question. We'll see how the next 48 hours goes for all of those players,” Marsch said.

"Let's see how it pans out [on their availability]. But I think it's a balance, all along. It's about trying to maintain our physical output and make sure that we're one of the most intensive teams in Europe and in this league, but also making sure that we're not picking up injuries and trying to get that balance right.