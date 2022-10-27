Leeds United are now preparing for a tough clash with Liverpool at Anfield as they look to arrest their poor run of form. Jesse Marsch is under serious pressure amid a disappointing start of the season that has seen the Whites drop into the bottom three.

They could sink deeper if they can’t manage a surprise result this weekend, keeping in mind Liverpool haven’t lost at home in the Premier League for a number of years. Leeds have their work cut out as they look to turn things around, but in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest headlines surrounding Elland Road.

Okafor race

Leeds are said to be interested in a deal for RB Salzburg star Noah Okafor. According to Calciomercato, the whites are keen on the 22-year-old, but they are not alone. The report claims Serie A champions AC Milan are also interested in a deal for the forward, who managed 14 goals last season.

Leeds could do with more help at the top end of the pitch, and they already have a negotiating relationship with the Red Bull clubs following this summer. Having said that, there’s no doubting that AC Milan are likely to have the edge should they pursue a deal.

Leeds’ execution problems

The stats appear to point to a lack of execution for Leeds amid their torrid run of form. As pointed out by The Telegraph, Leeds have the seventh-highest expected goals ratio from the chances they have created, with a 1.4xG , but they have only scored an average of 1.18 per game.