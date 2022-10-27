Leeds United head into the weekend in desperate need of a win in their Premier League clash against Liverpool. The Whites have not tasted victory since August, and are currently languishing 18th in the table after last Sunday’s 3-2 defeat to Fulham. For their part, the Reds also lost last time out, slumping to a 1-0 loss against struggling Nottingham Forest.

Jesse Marsch will be particularly eager to end his side’s winless streak amid mounting speculation over his future at Elland Road. As things stand, however, there is no indication that the American manager has anything other than the board’s backing.

But before Leeds bid to turn their fortunes around in a tricky clash, there is still plenty of transfer gossip to work through. Check out Thursday’s latest rumours below...

Leeds in Okafor race

Leeds United will provide “stiff competition” in the race for Red Bull Salzburg striker Noah Okafor, according to Calcio Mercato. The 22-year-old has been in electric form of late, and has already registed eight goals and two assists for the Austrian champions this season.

As such, he continues to garner attention from across Europe, with AC Milan touted as the latest club to foster an interest in signing him. It is understood that the Italian giants have identified Okafor as one potential target as they look to bolster their attacking line in upcoming transfer windows.

Leeds are also mentioned as admirers of the player, and it is claimed that they will look to go toe-to-toe with Milan in the race to sign him. The Swiss international’s deal with Salzburg expires in 2024.

Pulisic linked with Elland Road

Leeds United have been mentioned as one potential destination for Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic. The American is understood to be considering his future at Stamford Bridge amid claims that the Blues could look to restructure their dressing room under new manager Graham Potter.

If that is the case, then Pulisic could be on his way out, with the Whites reportedly in the running to sign him. A quote from Spanish language outlet Fichajes reads: “As long as he can redirect his career, Pulisic would currently be willing to sign with any interested club. Leeds have shown great interest in signing him and, although the Blues winger is considering better options, Jesse Marsch’s team could end up convincing the United States player.”