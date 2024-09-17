Cardiff City Stadium | Getty Images

Leeds United’s upcoming opponents have endured a tough start to the season

Cardiff City first-team coach Omer Riza has said they will ‘keep trying’ to get ‘better’ ahead of their clash against Leeds United this weekend. The Bluebirds are yet to win a game this season.

They are sat at the bottom of the Championship as they prepare to face the Whites. They were beaten 1-0 away at newly promoted Derby County over the weekend.

Leeds’ next opponents appear to be lacking confidence at the moment and are in desperate need of some points to kick-start their campaign. Their manager, Erol Bulut, swerved media duties after their loss at Pride Park.

Riza faced the press and said afterwards: "We knew it was going to be a tough game. We wanted to be able to control the game and create opportunities. From nothing, really, we've conceded a goal. From a throw in, a scrappy goal that puts us on the back foot, and then we're chasing the game. We need to do more.

"Football is about chances and scoring goals. It can put you on the back foot when you don't do that. I think our aggression around the pitch has got to be a lot better, and our intensity to get close to them. Derby worked really hard today, and hard work sometimes pays off.

"It's not where we want to be. We've performed well in patches, but it's not enough. We'll keep trying to get better, win games, and tidy up on the things we're not doing well. We've been waiting to try and get players onto the pitch - Will Fish got on today, Anwar El Ghazi too. We've made new signings, and we want them to be impactful for us.”

He added: "We need the whole squad. Now those guys have had their first real run-outs, it's about improving and being better. We've got enough to win games in the Championship, for sure. We've been unlucky, and we know that certain parts of certain games have cost us, which we need to nip in the bud. There is disappointment all around the dressing room. We have to reflect, and start working towards the next game."

Cardiff delved into the transfer window over the summer to bring in the likes of Calum Chambers, Chris Willock, Will Fish, Anwar El Ghazi and Alex Robertson to bolster their ranks. They haven’t been able to get going yet though and are struggling for results.

Pressure is mounting on Bulut to turn things around. He was handed a new deal a few months ago but his future at the Cardiff City Stadium is now up in the air.

The Turkish manager made the move to Wales last year and his side finished 12th in the table last season. He has had spells in the past at Alanyaspor, Fenerbahce and Gaziantep.

Leeds will be eyeing three points against the Bluebirds as they look to bounce back from their 1-0 home loss to Burnley on Saturday. The Whites suffered their first defeat of this term against the Clarets.