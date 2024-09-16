Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Elland Road legend bid farewell to the club after an iconic 10 years.

After an influential 10 years at Leeds United, former captain Liam Cooper has pursued a new chapter in his career. The 33-year-old became a free agent following the expiration of his contract this summer and despite interest from other Championship sides, the defender signed for Bulgarian club CSKA Sofia.

The news of Cooper’s new club comes months after his deal initially ran out at Elland Road. He has been brought in to help CSKA Sofia turn their dismal start to the season around. So far, the Reds have picked up just three points this season and currently sit second-from-bottom in Bulgaria’s First Professional Football League, ahead only on goal difference.

CSKA Sofia have lost five of their opening six games and will hope that Cooper’s experience and confidence at the back can help shut out the opposition and move them up the table with important points banked. Cooper could make his debut appearance when the Reds face Lokomotiv Sofia in their Monday evening clash.

Ahead of his potential first appearance, the 33-year-old gave an unveiling interview to his new club’s website. While discussing the expectations of the team and how he wants to ‘be a leader’ in the ranks, he also had praise for former teammate Ilia Gruev.

Cooper revealed how the midfielder, who joined Leeds last year from Werder Bremen, helped him make a decision on moving to CSKA Sofia. Gruev, a Bulgaria international, was born in Sofia and with his glowing review of the club and the city, it helped Cooper finalise his decision to take the leap and pursue his first ever move abroad.

He said: “Ilia is a great person. I liked him from the minute he came to Leeds. He has a great family and is very down to earth, easy to communicate with. I helped him a lot to settle in Leeds because for him it was a different experience from Bulgaria and Germany.

“We got on very well and he was one of the first people I spoke to when I heard about CSKA's interest. He spoke highly of the club, the city, the fans and made my decision much easier. I'm sure it will help me settle here now too. I don't know if it will be with where to live, maybe with a suggestion for a nice restaurant — things like that. I'll be relying on him for the next few months.”