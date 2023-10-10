Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United’s stunning attendances compared to Championship rivals Sunderland, Ipswich, Sheff Wed and more

How does Leeds United’s average attendance at Elland Road compare to their rivals in the Championship this season?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 10th Oct 2023, 16:45 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 16:49 BST

It has been an intriguing opening two months to the season for Leeds United as they look to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

After a summer of change on and off the pitch at Elland Road, Daniel Farke’s men claimed just two points from the opening three games of the campaign but have slowly come to grips with life in the second tier. A notable win at promotion rivals Ipswich Town laid down a marker and further wins against the likes of Watford, Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City have left the Whites in fifth place in the table as thoughts turn towards the international break.

Farke’s men are sat nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places as in-form Leicester City and Ipswich lead the way - and the Whites will need the continued backing of the Elland Road faithful if they are to close on the top two and avoid the lottery of the play-offs.

But how does their average attendance at Elland Road compare to other clubs around the second tier?

The average attendances at Championship clubs so far this season.

1. Average attendances at SkyBet Championship clubs

The average attendances at Championship clubs so far this season. Photo: Getty Images

Average attendance: 10,783

2. Rotherham United

Average attendance: 10,783 Photo: Getty Images

Average attendance: 15,642

3. Queens Park Rangers

Average attendance: 15,642 Photo: Getty Images

Average attendance: 15,718

4. Blackburn Rovers

Average attendance: 15,718 Photo: Getty Images

