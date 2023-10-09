Leeds United star features in latest Championship Team of the Week alongside Middlesbrough, Bristol City & Blackburn Rovers men - gallery
Leeds United head into the international break on a high after back-to-back home wins
Leeds United made it a hat-trick of home wins under Daniel Farke as they beat Bristol City 2-1 at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon to go fifth in the table.
Daniel James opened the scoring in the first half for the Whites but Kal Naismith levelled for the visitors deep into first-half stoppage time. Leeds responded well to the set-back as they took the lead through Joel Piroe eight minutes into the second half and then saw the game out to make it 19 points from their first 11 games under Farke.
Following the last weekend of Championship action before the international break, WhoScored has put together their latest Team of the Week using their ratings system. One Leeds man makes the cut alongside four players from Blackburn Rovers and one each from Swansea City, Rotherham United, Bristol City, Leicester City, Middlesbrough and Coventry City. Take a look...