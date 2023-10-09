All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as the international break takes hold.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are now heading into the international break and on the back of another win, no less.

The Whites have enjoyed a strong start to the season overall, currently sitting firmly inside the playoff spots after back-to-back wins and three wins from their last four outings. Daniel Farke’s men defeated Bristol City last time out, and they now take a break before taking on a likely top six rival in Norwich City in less than two weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Wober latest

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Nils Schmadtke has responded to questions over a possible permanent deal for Max Wober.

Wober has only been with Leeds since early this year, but he is on loan with Monchengladbach these days, and he is enjoying a fine start to life with the German club. In fact, his performances have led to fans clamouring for his permanent signing, and Monchengladbach chief was asked whether the club will grant the wishes of the fans.

He responded, as cited by BILD: “Everything in its own time.”

Farke shuts down narrative

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just as quickly as a Leeds United ‘changing of the guard’ narrative sprang up on Saturday, Daniel Farke shot it down. The absence of both Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling caused a stir on Saturday, but Farke has played down any claims that the guard is changing at Elland Road.

“Yes, today [Pascal] had the armband, but our club captain is definitely Liam Cooper,” said Farke.

“It’s always good to have him because he’s a leader together with Luke Ayling, both with experience leading the group. I’m pretty grateful that they were also there today as leaders with the group because we had an average age in the starting line-up, I don’t know exactly how young it was, but must be one of the youngest in the last decades here for Leeds in a league game.

“We need this leadership and for that Liam and Luke are really, really crucial and although they perhaps both would have preferred to play each and every second, they were outstanding in the dressing room and I can just praise their characters and their behaviour and how much they are there for this group. This is crucial.”

Greenwood ‘buzzing’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A “buzzing” Leeds player has outlined his next aims after a big breakthrough but a Whites defender remains out injured.

Leeds midfielder Sam Greenwood is on a season-long loan at Middlesbrough and the 21-year-old scored his first goal for the club in Saturday’s Championship clash at Sunderland as Michael Carrick’s side romped to a 4-0 victory at the Stadium Of Light.

Greenwood was starting just his second game for the Riversiders and says he is now finally feeling fit and sharp following a start to the new season disrupted by injury.

Greenwood told Middlesbrough’s official website: “I’m over the moon. I’m thinking that I’m starting to get going now. Obviously I had a bit of a slow pre-season with my injuries and stuff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel fit, I feel sharp and I’ve just got to keep going now, have a little break because there are a lot of games coming up so come back sharp and ready. I am buzzing we got the three points. It’s great for us as a team with the belief we have had from the start of the season.