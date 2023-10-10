Leeds United promotion hero strongly linked with first coaching role under former Elland Road chairman
Berardi left Swiss Challenge League side AC Bellinzona after a season as the second tier club’s skipper in which he helped the team stave off relegation.
It followed a brief spell with top flight Swiss outfit Sion following his Leeds release in the summer of 2021.
Now, Berardi could embark on his first role as a coach, joining up with former United chairman Massimo Cellino at Brescia, according to Bresciaingol.
The 35-year-old came through the ranks as a youngster at the northern Italian club, which is under the ownership of controversial ex-Whites chief Cellino and competes in Italy’s second tier along with Andrea Radrizzani’s Sampdoria.
Berardi made 112 appearances with Le Rondinelle before moving on to Sampdoria in 2012, which preceded his 2014 Elland Road transfer.
The Whites’ 2019/20 promotion hero has been tipped to join Brescia’s Under-19 ‘Primavera’ squad as assistant to head coach Luca Belingheri, himself a former Italian league player.
"I made the decision to be a coach some time ago thanks to Bielsa, he was fundamental for this choice,” Berardi said in an interview over the summer, stating his desire to move into coaching.
Brescia are currently tenth in Serie B, but are unbeaten after four draws and two victories in their opening six matches of the 2023/24 season.
The club’s Primavera outfit, meanwhile, sit second in their junior division, and are also unbeaten in their first four games of the campaign.
The YEP understands there is a strong chance Berardi will be offered a coaching role with the Under-19s.