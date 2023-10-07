Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings and gallery as Farke's men record back-to-back wins while star duo given 9s
YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth offers his verdict on each of the Leeds United players’ performances against Bristol City this afternoon.
Leeds recorded back-to-back home league wins ahead of the October international break with victory against Nigel Pearson’s Robins on a sunny, Saturday afternoon at Elland Road.
Goals from Dan James and Joel Piroe came either side a Kal Naismith equaliser, but Leeds were good value for all three points and weathered late pressure from the away side to hang onto a valuable result.
The team have moved one place up to fifth in the Championship table.
