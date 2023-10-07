Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings and gallery as Farke's men record back-to-back wins while star duo given 9s

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth offers his verdict on each of the Leeds United players’ performances against Bristol City this afternoon.
By Graham Smyth
Published 7th Oct 2023, 17:27 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 17:41 BST

Leeds recorded back-to-back home league wins ahead of the October international break with victory against Nigel Pearson’s Robins on a sunny, Saturday afternoon at Elland Road.

Goals from Dan James and Joel Piroe came either side a Kal Naismith equaliser, but Leeds were good value for all three points and weathered late pressure from the away side to hang onto a valuable result.

The team have moved one place up to fifth in the Championship table.

A couple of hesitant moments, possibly sunlight related. Distribution was largely good but one or two aimless ones. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

1. Illan Meslier - 7/10

A couple of hesitant moments, possibly sunlight related. Distribution was largely good but one or two aimless ones. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Pantling

A solid and impressive showing at right-back. Looked after his man for the vast majority and came away with the ball on numerous occasions (Pic: Bruce Rollinson)

2. Archie Gray - 8/10

A solid and impressive showing at right-back. Looked after his man for the vast majority and came away with the ball on numerous occasions (Pic: Bruce Rollinson) Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Led by example. Tackled, headed and passed it well. Looked composed even when pressure was on. (Pic: Bruce Rollinson)

3. Pascal Struijk - 8/10

Led by example. Tackled, headed and passed it well. Looked composed even when pressure was on. (Pic: Bruce Rollinson) Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Solid and steady for the most part. Got baited into a yellow in the second half when an attacker threatened to escape him. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

4. Joe Rodon - 7/10

Solid and steady for the most part. Got baited into a yellow in the second half when an attacker threatened to escape him. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood

